Wichita ‘ready to roll out the red carpet’ for March Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Susie Santo has her tickets. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple does not, but as Santo, the President and CEO of Visit Wichita, told Whipple on Thursday, “There’s still time.”

The regional rounds of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament begin Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena when Louisville meets Tennessee at 3 p.m., followed by Michigan against upstart South Dakota. The winners meet Monday at 8 p.m. with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Our Sweet 1️⃣6️⃣ match up is set!



The Cards will take on Tennessee on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET



Join us in Wichita ⬇️#GoCards — Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) March 22, 2022

“You can feel the excitement -- March Madness is upon us, and we’re ready to roll out the red carpet for the four teams that will be coming into Wichita later (Thursday),” Santo said during Thursday’s City of Wichita press briefing.

The teams are practicing at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday, just the beginning of the weekend happenings downtown. At Naftzger Park beginning at noon on Saturday, fans can enjoy food trucks, games, a DJ and, Santo said, “we’ve even invited the (school’s pep) bands to stop by and do a little pep rally.”

Staying in Ann Arbor for the first two rounds was unbelievable...but we are SO excited to head to Wichita later this week!#GoBlue #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/wdjjOpo3LG — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 22, 2022

Tickets are $45 for all three games and $25 for a single game, and information on purchasing them is found here. Wichita is hosting the regional rounds for the first time.

“Come on downtown, eat at one of our incredible restaurants, grab a drink, head to Naftzger Park,” Santo said. “And then get your ticket, head inside and help welcome these athletes to Wichita and showcase our city on a national stage.”

REaDy or not, here we come. 🔴



Nearly 2,000 tickets have been claimed through the Coyote ticket office for Saturday's Sweet 16 @SDCoyotesWBB game.



It's about to be a Coyote Nation takeover in Wichita! pic.twitter.com/Cn7Fp6syEG — South Dakota Coyotes (@SDCoyotes) March 23, 2022

