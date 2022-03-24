Advertisement

Wichita ‘ready to roll out the red carpet’ for March Madness

Intrust Bank Arena is hosting the women's NCAA regional rounds.
Intrust Bank Arena is hosting the women's NCAA regional rounds.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Susie Santo has her tickets. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple does not, but as Santo, the President and CEO of Visit Wichita, told Whipple on Thursday, “There’s still time.”

The regional rounds of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament begin Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena when Louisville meets Tennessee at 3 p.m., followed by Michigan against upstart South Dakota. The winners meet Monday at 8 p.m. with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

“You can feel the excitement -- March Madness is upon us, and we’re ready to roll out the red carpet for the four teams that will be coming into Wichita later (Thursday),” Santo said during Thursday’s City of Wichita press briefing.

The teams are practicing at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday, just the beginning of the weekend happenings downtown. At Naftzger Park beginning at noon on Saturday, fans can enjoy food trucks, games, a DJ and, Santo said, “we’ve even invited the (school’s pep) bands to stop by and do a little pep rally.”

Tickets are $45 for all three games and $25 for a single game, and information on purchasing them is found here. Wichita is hosting the regional rounds for the first time.

“Come on downtown, eat at one of our incredible restaurants, grab a drink, head to Naftzger Park,” Santo said. “And then get your ticket, head inside and help welcome these athletes to Wichita and showcase our city on a national stage.”

