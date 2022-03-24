Youth program aimed at mentoring underserved students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -A Wichita program for underserved youth is keeping the conversation going about recent teen violence. Last week, 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton was shot and killed at Towne East Mall.

“Just pray to God it wasn’t one of my boys. Condolences to that family, but it breaks my heart that the kids are just getting in a way, they just don’t care,” said Jordan Knox, Untamed Athletes President.

Untamed Athletes is made up of teens and coaches. The group aims at mentoring those students. They meet several times a week. They work on strength and conditioning, academics and life skills, but most of all it gives teens a safe place to go.

It’s not just about sports either, they talk about their futures and goals they have.

“That’s why it’s so important that we know what we are working towards everyday,” said Ceejay Bruce, the programs Chief Operating Officer.

Just one group doing what they can to keep another young life from being lost.

“We are a big family here and that’s what we push and promote. We have each others backs, that way they feel safe and secure and they can trust us,” said Knox.

There is an application process to get into the program, but it is free.

Right now, they have about 25 kids, but hope to eventually get up to 100 and even potentially help those kids and their families with housing assistance.

