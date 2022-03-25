Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for Eberly Farms

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Eberly Farms, Inc. public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. The advisory was issued because of unknown water quality in the distribution system.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Eberly Farms, Inc. indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the Eberly Farms, Inc. public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. This advisory is not related to COVID-19.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on March 25 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of unknown water quality in the distribution system.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:

kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

