City of Wichita poised to clear streets of all sand by June 15

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said Thursday it will begin cleaning up the salt and sand on the roads. The city said it dumped 16,000 tons of salt and sand material on roads during recent winter storms.

The city said it will move crews nightside to get the job done, running six sweepers on the main roads each night.

“We don’t like to do the primary north-south and east-west arterial streets during the day because it can slow down traffic, so we do that overnight. We’re going to be putting more of our cleaning personnel on the overnight arterial streets and we’ll still have one sweeper on each of the first and second shifts to cover the school routes,” said Ben Nelson with the City of Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

Nelson said the city hopes to have all of the sand cleaned up by June 15, but the job could be done sooner.

All of the sand collected is reused as fill material at the Brooks Landfill. The city says it has saved more than $3 million by reusing sand.

