El Dorado woman shares story of fentanyl addiction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One pill is all it took for Ashlee to overdose. She says she took what she thought was Percocet.

“When she called 911, she had to resuscitate me by CPR, she’s just a child,” said Ashlee, who is recovering from her addiction at Bel Aire Recovery Center.

She says the day she overdosed, her 11-year-old daughter found her in the kitchen.

“They gave me Narcan and that’s the reason I’m here today.”

She lives to tell her story after 31 days at Bel Aire Recovery Center.

“I was searching for the ability to be numb, and in doing so, I nearly cost myself my life.”

The Bel Aire Recovery Center has a large number of clients coming in due to fentanyl. Overdoses and deaths have skyrocketed across the U.S because of it.

“We are saving lives one day at a time,” said Mallory Capps, the director of nursing at the recovery center. “You can’t underestimate its power.”

Ashlee says she was lucky enough to wake up for help.

“I didn’t wake up one day saying this is what my life is going to be,” she said.

Capps says addicts come in all shapes, sizes and ages, and she says young people are being hit the hardest.

Ashlee wants those who might be in her shoes to know getting help is not a sign of weakness, but strength. She says not choosing to get it can be worse.

“It will completely change your life. It will take something you once knew, cherished and loved and turn it into a catastrophic event you never saw coming.”

If you need help, addiction services are available in Wichita and the surrounding area:

Bel Aire Recovery Center

Holland Pathways

Crossover Recovery Center

Valley Hope of Wichita

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.