Hays police sergeant credited with saving baby’s life

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A leader on the Hays Police Department sprang into action that’s credited for saving an infant’s life. Sgt. Jason Boncyznski, a 23-year veteran with the Hays PD, was the first to arrive on scene of a Wednesday night emergency call of an infant not breathing.

While officers were on their way to the call, they learned the infant in need of immediate care was four weeks old and had been born prematurely. After only about three minutes after the emergency call was made, Sgt. Boncyznski arrived at the home. The Hays Police Department said he entered the home and found the infant unresponsive and still not breathing

“Sgt. Bonczynski immediately grabbed the child and began giving CPR,” the Hays Police Department said in a news release shared on its Facebook page. “After over two minutes of CPR, the cild began to show signs of life. By the time EMS arrived on scene, the child was breathing on his own

The baby received initial treatment at Hays Medical Center before being life-watched to Wesley Mesial Center in Wichita. Thursday, the Hays PD said the infant’s family reported that the baby was continuing to breathe on his own “and is doing much better.’

“We are extremely proud of Jason and his quick response in providing life-saving medical care to the child. Please join us as we continue to pray for the child’s quick and full recovery, the Hays PD said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.