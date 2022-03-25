Advertisement

KPERS Board halts future Russian investments

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS) Board of Trustees voted Friday to stop new investments into Russian securities. Approximately 0.14% of the investment portfolio has ties to Russia, about $35.9 million.

“As trustees, our first duty is to KPERS’ members. Our focus is always to act in their best interest and to protect the Trust Fund,” said James Zakoura, KPERS Board of Trustees Chairperson. “Since the Russian invasion, members have sent us a strong and clear message asking trustees to stop investing in Russia.”

The board said it took action as Russia wages violence against the people of Ukraine and the market risks which have resulted.

KPERS provides retirement, disability and death benefits for Kansas’ state, school and local public employees. The Retirement System has more than 325,000 members and manages over $25 billion in assets. The System also oversees KPERS 457, the state’s voluntary 457(b) deferred compensation savings plan, which has plan assets in excess of $1 billion.

