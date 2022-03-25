Top-seed KU holds off Providence, advances to Elite 8

CHICAGO. (KWCH and AP) - Update from AP: Remy Martin scored a season-high 23 points and Kansas did its part as the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament, holding Providence to 17 first-half points and hanging on for a 66-61 victory on Friday night to reach the Elite Eight.

The Jayhawks made it farther than fellow No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor. They will face Miami in the Midwest Region final on Sunday. Jalen Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who are back in a regional final for the first time since 2018, when they reached their 15th Final Four. Al Durham led Providence with 21 points.

Pretty good games from these fellas. KU stays dancing! pic.twitter.com/R74C8jiqkS — Matt Henderson (@KWCHMatt) March 26, 2022

Update: Caried by an inspired defensive effort, KU holds a 26-17 halftime lead on Providence. Senior guard Remy Martin leads the Jayhawks with 13 points.

The lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament is looking to keep its season alive and move within one step of its first Final Four in four years and its first national championship since 2008. Standing in between KU and the Elite 8, is Providence, the regular season Big East champion and No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament West Region.

The Jayhawks advanced to the regional semifinal (Sweet 16) by breezing to a tournament opening win March 17 against Texas Southern and fighting off No. 9 seed Creighton, 79-72, courtesy of clutch play down the stretch from senior guard, Remy Martin who led KU with 20 points.

If the Jayhawks get by Providence, they’ll play the winner of 11th-seeded Iowa State and No. 10-seed Miami Sunday in Chicago with that winner advancing to next weekend’s Final Four in New Orleans. KU beat Iowa State twice in the regular season in a pair of competitive games. On Jan. 11, the Jayhawks held on at home against the Cyclones, 62-61. Three weeks later, KU had more breathing room in Ames, Iowa, beating Iowa State by nine, 70-61. KU has not played Miami this season.

In Chicago, the Jayhawks’ first and only meeting of the year against Providence tips at 6:29 p.m., televised on TBS.

