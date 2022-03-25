Wichita crews working to repair leak in pipe at water treatment plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita Public Works and Utilities said crews are making significant progress repairing the 42″ water main pipe located between the Hess pump station at 1601 Museum Blvd and the current water treatment facility.

The stuck valve has been closed and divers have confirmed it’s holding, according to Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Just got an update about the water pipe leak we announced yesterday. I'm told they got the valve closed & divers have confirmed it's holding. We have located the parts needed & we've started the repair phase.



Thanks again to our staff who worked around the clock to get this done — Dr. Brandon Whipple (@BWhippleKS) March 25, 2022

The city said it does not anticipate needing to issue a boil advisory and customers do not need to take any action at this time. All water treatment services remain stable and service levels are normal. No customer impacts are expected under current demands, the city said.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation around the clock and the city will provide status reports on repairs as updates are available.

