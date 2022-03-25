Advertisement

Wichita crews working to repair leak in pipe at water treatment plant

Wichita Water Treatment Facility
Wichita Water Treatment Facility(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita Public Works and Utilities said crews are making significant progress repairing the 42″ water main pipe located between the Hess pump station at 1601 Museum Blvd and the current water treatment facility.

The stuck valve has been closed and divers have confirmed it’s holding, according to Mayor Brandon Whipple.

The city said it does not anticipate needing to issue a boil advisory and customers do not need to take any action at this time. All water treatment services remain stable and service levels are normal. No customer impacts are expected under current demands, the city said.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation around the clock and the city will provide status reports on repairs as updates are available.

