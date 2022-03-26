Businesses ready for Women’s Sweet 16 in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fans from the states of Kentucky, Michigan, South Dakota and Tennessee are arriving in Wichita for regional semifinal and final rounds (Sweet 16 and Elite 8) of the NCAA Women’s Division I basketball tournament. The arrivals of fan bases for the University of Louisville, the University of Michigan, South Dakota University and the University of Tennessee means more people visiting downtown Wichita, likely most for the first time. Some businesses ready to make a sold first impression have shared that they’re looking forward to what’s coming.

In line with INTRUST Bank Arena hosting Sweet 16 games Saturday in the Wichita Regional, some businesses are making the experience sweeter for fans.

At 86 Cold Press, production manager Aaron Kahmeyer is selling organic juices with plans to hand out samples for fans who’ll be walking near Wichita’s downtown arena.

“It’s really cool, especially cool, especially when you get out-of-towners that stumble in here that have never had something like this before,” Kahmeyer said. “You get to have a conversation with them and find out who they are and give them some juice,” he said.

Up the street on St. Francis, another business sweetening the experience for fans is adding more staff for the weekend.

“We’re expecting it to be a busier weekend with a lot more people in town and (we’re) excited for the business that drums up for us,” said Alison Poore, retail manager for Cocoa Dulce’s downtown Wichita location.

Poore hopes the tournament action at INTRUST Bank Arena proves to spillover to good business for downtown. and beyond

“Wichita has so much to offer, and I think it’s exciting for people from out of town building able to get a little taste of that while they’re here this weekend,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.