Clouds and sun, stable weather weekend

Mild- sunny this afternoon
Mild- sunny this afternoon(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds and a few sprinkles this morning, then sunshine and light winds will make a picture perfect afternoon across Kansas.

Another mild day on Sunday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. Wind speeds will be a little stronger but not excessive. Expect morning lows in the 30s and low 40s with afternoon temperatures in the 60s this weekend. Much warmer temperatures spread across the state Monday and Tuesday, ahead of our next weather system. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday with 70s and 80s possible on Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move across Kansas on Tuesday evening, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon/evening. A few storms could become severe after 7 P.M. Showers will continue overnight into Wednesday with cooler temperature behind the front. Afternoon highs will only be in the 50s Wednesday through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds then mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy afternoon. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 75 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Increasing clouds; windy. Scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 57 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy- cooler; scattered showers. Windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 32 Increasing clouds; evening showers.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy.

