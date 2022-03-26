Fans reveling in March Madness in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Regional rounds of the Women’s NCAA Tournament kicked off in Wichita Saturday afternoon, and fans from all over the country were there to root on their favorite teams or, for Wichitans, to support their community.

Louisville took the afternoon game 76-64 over Tennessee, and the top-seeded Cardinals will move on to the Elite 8 to play either Michigan or South Dakota, which meet in Saturday’s nightcap.

Though her team didn’t advance, one Tennessee fan was excited to celebrate the Volunteers’ season.

“We are excited to be back in the Sweet 16,” Megan Lickteig said. We came down early and got some lunch and took in the events behind us with the kids, so it’s been good.”

