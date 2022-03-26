Advertisement

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died at 50. There were no immediate details about how Hawkins died, though the band said in a statement that his death was a “tragic and untimely loss.”

Born in Texas and raised in California, Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 of the 28 years of the band’s existence. Along with lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl, Hawkins played prominent roles in the band’s videos and in its recent horror-comic film “Studio 666.” Hawkins played drums for Alanis Morrissette before joining Foo Fighters.

