Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)(Kansas State Department of Education)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Carly Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at Wiley Elementary School in Hutchinson, and Erica Huggard, a biology, anatomy and physiology teacher at Emporia High, were named Region 1 finalists for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony Saturday, March 26.

Mallory Keefe, a preschool teacher at Cheney Elementary School, Cheney Unified School District 268, and Brian Skinner, an interrelated special education and English teacher at Newton Senior High School, Newton USD 373, were named Region 4 finalists. This award recognizes excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state.

As finalists for the Kansas Teacher of the Year distinction, the teachers each will receive a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit, the major corporate partner for the Kansas Teacher of the Year program. In addition, they are each now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during a ceremony Saturday, Sept. 24, in Wichita.

