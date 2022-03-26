Lawrence Police banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart announced Saturday that the department is banning no-knock search warrants and chokeholds. Lockhart made the move in response to “(n)ational news coverage of tragic events that has brought many questions and comments” about how Lawrence Police carry out arrests.

The highest-profile no-knock warrant case happened when Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville Police, who served a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his gun in response to what he believed was a break-in, and police returned fire, killing Taylor. Louisville has since banned no-knock warrants in a law named for Taylor.

“The idea was to surprise the occupants with an overwhelming show of force and take control of the situation in a very dynamic fashion,” Lockhart wrote about the rise of no-knock warrants during the 1990s. “The tactic is one that should not be part of any law enforcement tactical strategy.”

Lockhart, who was sworn in as Chief in January, said a meeting with Lawrence’s NAACP Political Action Committee prompted him to place a greater emphasis on de-escalation, and that the new policy moved the department further in that direction.

