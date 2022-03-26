Loyal fans hoping to push South Dakota to continue Cinderella story in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the No. 10 seed in the Wichita Region, the University of South Dakota Coyotes will look to keep their Cinderella run alive when they take the court Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena in the Sweet 16 against No. 3 seed Michigan. The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament doesn’t have quite the extensive history of double-digit underdogs making deep tournament runs as the men’s tournament does, but the madness or March is not exclusive to the men.

South Dakota shocked the women’s college basketball world with a second-round upset of No.2-seeded Baylor. It’s new territory for the Coyotes.

“Our program hasn’t done this before. Michigan has had a chance to be here before,” said South Dakota Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “So, for us, it is pretty special.”

Fans making the trip from Vermillion, S.D. include two buses of students, a group dubbed, “The Coyote Crazies.”

“I’m certain we weren’t really expected to be the team here, so it ended up that we’re the closest team here and the USD alumni in the area have been incredibly supportive,” Plitzuweit said. “I really do think the town of Vermillion is probably shut down at this point in time because most people are on their way here already.”

Among thousands in Wichita expected to wear red in support of South Dakota this weekend, among the most passionate fans are the players’ mothers, a group called the “Yote Mom Squad” by its members.

The “Yote Mom Squad” travels all over to watch their daughters play. Saturday’s game against Michigan will be their most important one yet.

This is the first time South Dakota’s women’s basketball team has made it to the Sweet 16.

“It’s not like we’re underdogs, just nobody knows a lot about the Coyotes from South Dakota,” said Yote Mom Squad member, Becky Lamb, mother of senior guard Chloe Lamb.

The University of South Dakota said more than 2,000 tickets have already been claimed for Saturday’s game, just through its ticket office.

South Dakota and Michigan tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena with the winner advancing to Monday’s Elite 8 against the winner of No. 1 seed Louisville and fourth-seeded Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.