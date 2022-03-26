Advertisement

A mild finish to the weekend

Still dry; very spring-like ahead of a storm chance early in the week
Mild sunshine to wrap up the weekend.
Mild sunshine to wrap up the weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will have very mild weather on Sunday with morning clouds departing and abundant afternoon sunshine expected. Dry weather will continue to wrap up the weekend and head into Monday, but severe weather chances may be looming looking ahead to Tuesday.

Sunday morning will have lows in the 30s with light east winds. The afternoon looks to have highs in the 60s with east winds of 10-20 mph.

A warm front coming through the state on Monday will lead to 70 and 80 degree weather and skies will be mostly sunny.

Chances for thunderstorms are on the horizon for Tuesday with a cold front coming into the state. Best chance for some severe weather will be in central and south central Kansas Tuesday evening (after 6pm), and storms will push to the east after developing. Meanwhile, farther west, some scattered showers will remain possible.

Cooler weather takes over after Tuesday, as highs will fall back to the 50s heading into the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E 10-20. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 75 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Windy

Wed: High: 56 Low: 47 AM showers, then cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 33 Decreasing clouds. Breezy early.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; evening showers and storms.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 35 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for Sedgwick County's Eberly Farms supply
The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 13, at...
Teen driver who survived Texas tornado set to receive new truck
Police searching for suspect in robberies.
Wichita Police looking for repeat convenience store robber

Latest News

The Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first tournament this weekend.
Wichita’s Junior Barbarians Rugby Club holds first home tournament
Louisville band performs outside Intrust Bank Arena.
Fans reveling in March Madness in downtown Wichita
Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year
Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart.
Lawrence Police banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants