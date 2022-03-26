A mild finish to the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the state will have very mild weather on Sunday with morning clouds departing and abundant afternoon sunshine expected. Dry weather will continue to wrap up the weekend and head into Monday, but severe weather chances may be looming looking ahead to Tuesday.

Sunday morning will have lows in the 30s with light east winds. The afternoon looks to have highs in the 60s with east winds of 10-20 mph.

A warm front coming through the state on Monday will lead to 70 and 80 degree weather and skies will be mostly sunny.

Chances for thunderstorms are on the horizon for Tuesday with a cold front coming into the state. Best chance for some severe weather will be in central and south central Kansas Tuesday evening (after 6pm), and storms will push to the east after developing. Meanwhile, farther west, some scattered showers will remain possible.

Cooler weather takes over after Tuesday, as highs will fall back to the 50s heading into the middle of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E 10-20. High: 62.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 38.

Mon: High: 75 Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 57 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Windy

Wed: High: 56 Low: 47 AM showers, then cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 33 Decreasing clouds. Breezy early.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; evening showers and storms.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 35 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.