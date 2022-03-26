Advertisement

Saint Peter’s 1st 15 seed in Elite Eight, tops Purdue 67-64

Saint Peter's guard, Doug Edert
Saint Peter's guard, Doug Edert(MGN image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Daryl Banks III scored the tying and go-ahead baskets that pushed 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the brink of the Final Four. The tiny Peacocks thrived off a home-court edge in Philadelphia to beat third-seeded Purdue 67-64.

The Peacocks are the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. They added the Boilermakers to their NCAA Tournament string of upsets and will face either UCLA or North Carolina in the East Region final on Sunday.

Doug Edert sank two free throws to seal the win. Saint Peter’s began its run by knocking off No. 2 seed Kentucky and then toppled a Big Ten power.

