Advertisement

Teen killed in Hutchinson crash Friday

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in Hutchinson when authorities say he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a GMC Yukon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. The 18-year-old was ejected from his car and died at the hospital. The driver of the Yukon, a 40-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 44-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it would not release the names of those involved until family had been notified.

-Fatality Collision- At approximately 2:53 P.M. on Friday, March 25, 2022 Deputies, along with Fire and EMS, responded...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for Sedgwick County's Eberly Farms supply
The National Weather Service will initiate a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 13, at...
Teen driver who survived Texas tornado set to receive new truck
Police searching for suspect in robberies.
Wichita Police looking for repeat convenience store robber

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
2 killed in southwest Kansas crash
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
I-70 at Goodland reopened after multiple semi crashes in Colorado
One person was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash near Lincoln and Webb Road in...
1 injured in SE Wichita crash
KanDrive view of Kanorado, Kansas, looking east from the Kansas/Colorado state line.
Stretch of I-70 reopens after winter-weather-related closure