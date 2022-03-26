Advertisement

Wichita’s Junior Barbarians Rugby Club holds first home tournament

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Youth rugby is growing in Wichita. The Wichita Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first home tournament on Saturday at Harrison Park.

From flag to tackle, players range in age from third grade to high school. Teams from Oklahoma and Texas came out to compete. Dave Farris, a team official, says if you or someone you know is interested in rugby, the team is always looking for players.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to be involved in something where there’s really no set positions,” Farris said. “Every kid gets to carry the ball, every kid gets to tackle, most kids get to ultimately kick it sometime or another. So there’s all shapes, sizes, speeds, there’s a place for you in rugby.”

The Junior Barbarians practice every Tuesday and Thursday at Harrison Park. You can find more about the team on Wichita Rugby’s website and at the Junior Barbarians’ Facebook page.

