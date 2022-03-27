Breezy, mild Sunday- warmer Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will thin out during the morning and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon across Kansas.

The wind will make it feel a little cooler despite the sunshine through the afternoon, overall temperatures will remain close to normal for late March. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s statewide. A few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s by early morning Monday. A warm front will inch closer to Kansas on Monday, as a storm system moves into the West Coast. Under mostly sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue through most of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening a cold front associated with the storm system moving across the Rockies will move into Kansas. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.

The thunderstorms moving across Kansas on Tuesday evening will have potential to produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. While tornadoes are always possible, the threat for tornadoes in Kansas is low with this weather system. Keep in mind, this weather system could deviate from it’s current forecast track and that change could shift the severe weather threats too. High temperatures will reach the 80s on Tuesday, before storms erupt. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop below normal for the final days of March and continue on the cool side through the first weekend of April.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: E 10-20; gusty. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. Low: 57.

Tue: High: 84 Mostly sunny, windy; scattered evening storms.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 44 Off/on showers through Noon, then cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds. Breezy during the morning.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; evening showers possible.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 37 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 37 Partly cloudy.

