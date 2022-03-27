Brief warming trend; storms Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A quiet end to the weekend will take place overnight as stars mix with high clouds. Thanks to dry air in place, temperatures will cool off considerably, dropping into the 20s and 30s.

A warming trend begins Monday as high clouds will thin a bit during the day. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s and 70s, with the warmest readings over western Kansas where some mid and upper 70s will be found. That’s just a prelude to Tuesday.

We’ll watch a powerful weather maker push its way out of the southwest U.S. and into the Rockies by Tuesday afternoon. Gusty south winds will bring in increasing moisture to parts of central and eastern Kansas during the day. A dryline will mark the western edge of that deeper moisture and thunderstorms are possible along and east of the dryline by late day and into the evening. More on that in a bit. To the west of the dryline, the air will be considerably drier, with low relative humidity and strong southwest winds. As a result, the fire danger will increase considerably, especially during the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust are possible too.

Back to the storm threat, scattered showers and storms will be possible in the late day. They will bring the threat of high winds and large hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out at this point. The quality of the moisture return will be key to how robust these storms are.

Behind the system considerable clouds, some rain and wind will be found for Wednesday. Another chance of rain is possible late Friday.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. Low: 56.

Tue: High: 84 Turning mostly sunny, windy; scattered late day/evening storms.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 44 Cloudy to mostly cloudy with mainly AM showers; windy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 34 Becoming mostly cloudy. Late day/evening showers/rumble.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 37 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.