Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in Chase County.

KHP says Lane was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west on U.S. 50 where she then crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. She then struck an oncoming semi.

The crash happened just 3 miles east of Strong City. The department says Lane was from Hutchinson.

The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.

