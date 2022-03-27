Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in Chase County.
KHP says Lane was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west on U.S. 50 where she then crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. She then struck an oncoming semi.
The crash happened just 3 miles east of Strong City. The department says Lane was from Hutchinson.
The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.