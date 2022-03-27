Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a high-speed chase began Sunday morning on eastbound I-70 in Russell County. A driver exited at the Headville exit, then went south to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, about an hour from where the chase began, before the driver fled on foot.

The driver was taken into custody at around 11:45 Sunday morning.

According to Linda Henderson, the director of development and marketing, the zoo delayed opening until 9:30 A.M. and added increased security for the safety of guests as a precaution.

Russell County initially tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and then it failed to stop for an unknown reason, that’s when KHP was asked to assist according to KHP trooper Ben Gardner.

The case will most likely be handled by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office once the man is found. State Troopers are assisting Russell County Sheriffs.

