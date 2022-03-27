Advertisement

Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a high-speed chase began Sunday morning on eastbound I-70 in Russell County. A driver exited at the Headville exit, then went south to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, about an hour from where the chase began, before the driver fled on foot.

The driver was taken into custody at around 11:45 Sunday morning.

According to Linda Henderson, the director of development and marketing, the zoo delayed opening until 9:30 A.M. and added increased security for the safety of guests as a precaution.

Russell County initially tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and then it failed to stop for an unknown reason, that’s when KHP was asked to assist according to KHP trooper Ben Gardner.

The case will most likely be handled by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office once the man is found. State Troopers are assisting Russell County Sheriffs.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen killed in Hutchinson crash Friday
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Kansas basketball player Remy Martin cuts the net after the Jayhawks' 76-50 win over Miami to...
Watch: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate Elite 8 victory, Final Four berth
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
KU dominates second half against Miami, advances to the Final Four
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
The Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first tournament this weekend.
Wichita’s Junior Barbarians Rugby Club holds first home tournament