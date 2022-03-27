KU dominates second half against Miami, advances to the Final Four

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas outscored Miami by 32 points in the second half and cruised to a 76-50 win in the Elite 8 at the United Center in Chicago. The Jayhawks advance to the Final Four, where they’ll meet Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans. KU last played in the Final Four in 2018.

The Jayhawks trailed 35-29 at halftime thanks to some strong Miami shooting and KU’s poor performance from the field and at the free throw line.

KU didn’t have many problems in the second half, though. The Jayhawks started the half on a 9-0 run and continued to extend the lead throughout the half. A three-pointer in the final minute gave KU its biggest lead of the game. Now, coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks are two wins away from their first national championship since 2008.

Miami led 35-29 at halftime but was stifled defensively by KU in the second half. Ochai Agbaji led three double-figure scorers for KU with 18 points. David McCormack scored 15 and Christian Braun had 12.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.