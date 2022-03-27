Advertisement

Watch: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate Elite 8 victory, Final Four berth

Kansas men's basketball players celebrate a 76-50 win over Miami in the Elite 8 in Chicago.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas earned a trip to the Final Four with an overpowering 76-50 win over Miami (FL) in the Elite 8 round on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Eyewitness News was there to capture the celebration at Chicago’s United Center.

The Kansas basketball team celebrates its Elite 8 win and Final Four berth.

Kansas plays Villanova in a national semifinal Saturday in New Orleans. The Jayhawks are looking for their first national championship since 2008. They last played in the national title game in 2012, when they lost to Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
police lights
Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen killed in Hutchinson crash Friday
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

The Kansas basketball team celebrates its Elite 8 win and Final Four berth.
KU celebration in Chicago
Kansas men's basketball players and coach Bill Self celebrate a 76-50 win over Miami in the...
Kansas Celebrates Final Four berth
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
KU dominates second half against Miami, advances to the Final Four
The Junior Barbarians Rugby Club held its first tournament this weekend.
Wichita’s Junior Barbarians Rugby Club holds first home tournament