Watch: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate Elite 8 victory, Final Four berth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas earned a trip to the Final Four with an overpowering 76-50 win over Miami (FL) in the Elite 8 round on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Eyewitness News was there to capture the celebration at Chicago’s United Center.

The Kansas basketball team celebrates its Elite 8 win and Final Four berth.

Kansas plays Villanova in a national semifinal Saturday in New Orleans. The Jayhawks are looking for their first national championship since 2008. They last played in the national title game in 2012, when they lost to Kentucky.

