1 critical, 2 seriously injured in south Wichita crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were hurt Monday afternoon in a crash in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in the crash at 47th St. S. & Palisade.

Crews have closed 47th St. S. between Broadway and Seneca while they work the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

