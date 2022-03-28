1 critical, 2 seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were hurt Monday afternoon in a crash in south Wichita.
Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one person suffered critical injuries and two others were seriously hurt in the crash at 47th St. S. & Palisade.
Crews have closed 47th St. S. between Broadway and Seneca while they work the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
