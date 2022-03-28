Advertisement

3 injured after car plows into Florida home

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Florida on Saturday.

The crash was caught on a home security camera.

“Definitely a big wake up call. I mean, I have lived here for 33 years,” neighbor Lashay Hampton said.

Neighbors are in shock after the incident.

In the video, you can see the car swerving down the street before crashing into the home.

Multiple neighbors say the car was swerving because the passenger took control of the wheel during an argument before the crash.

“I just heard a big ‘kaboom!,’” Hampton said.

When she saw what happened, Hampton says she ran over to check on the person who lives in the home because she knows the person is often sitting in their front yard.

The speed limit on the street is 30 miles per hour, but neighbors say cars often drive faster than that.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three people were transported to the hospital.

Neighbors say a woman who was sitting outside in a lawn chair is in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

The Red Cross is helping the family in the home find temporary housing until repairs can be made.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and cannot say whether any charges may be filed yet.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
VA pinning
Ceremonies take place across Wichita to honor Vietnam veterans
Oaklawn Elementary School
Oaklawn Elementary opens new school building
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date
The Olive Tree
Small businesses still facing pandemic-related challenges