An early-week taste of summer before spring returns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a cooler weekend in the 50s and 60s, it will be a milder Monday afternoon in the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be even warmer as temperatures soar in the lower to middle 80s.

In addition to the warmth, it will be a breezy to windy start to the work week as well. Southeast winds today between 10 and 20 mph will be replaced by a gusty wind between 20 and 30 mph on Tuesday.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely tomorrow evening, mainly between 6 pm and midnight, and some storms may be severe producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

On the other side of the cold front, Wednesday will be windy and much cooler with highs mostly in the 50s, or 30 degrees colder than Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Wind: E/SE 10-20. High: 70.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE/S 15-25; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 42. High: 54. Showers early; mostly cloudy, windy, cooler.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 57. Mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 37. High: 59. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 38. High: 58. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 62. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.