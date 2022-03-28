Caught on Camera: Man steals tip jar from Wichita’s Pumphouse bar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Pumphouse in Wichita’s Old Town is seeking #FacebookJustice after a man is caught on a surveillance camera stealing a tip jar.

In the video posted on the Pumphouse Facebook page, you can see the man moving the tip jar around the crowded counter. At one point, it even appears as if he’s wiping down the counter. Eventually, the thief moves the clear jar filled with cash into his jacket and makes his way through the crowd. More surveillance video catches the man outside with friends on the Pumphouse patio. You can see him sit down, then get back up walk over to a tree. There, he discards the tip jar by the tree while pulling out money.

“Hello, Isaiah Jones. We’d like to speak with you about the tip jar you stole off the bar tonight. Oh, don’t worry…we will definitely be posting and providing the security video to law enforcement as soon as we finish pulling it, but for now, this will have to do,” reads the post.

The bar says it’s giving the man 24 hours to return roughly $300 that was stolen.

Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Vol 21 As promised, here is the video documenting Isaiah Jones’ decision to steal a tip jar from our hard-working bartenders. #FacebookJustice Posted by Pumphouse on Monday, March 28, 2022

