Corpse ejected during crash with truck carrying a horse trailer

A body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
PARAMUS, N.J. (CNN) – Officers in New Jersey are investigating an unusual accident involving a human corpse.

According to the Paramus Police Department, a body was ejected from a funeral home van when a truck carrying a horse trailer crashed into it.

The horse in the trailer was not hurt.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated; however, their injuries were not considered serious.

Paramus Police Officers were investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Route 17 South in the area of Route 4 this...

Posted by Paramus Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

