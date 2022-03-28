Advertisement

Donors give more than $600,000 to increase mental health services for K-State students

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State University alumni, faculty, students, staff and friends gave $600,389 through the one-day campaign All In for K-State to increase access to mental health services for K-State students and reduce the stigma of asking for help.

”Wow. More than $600,000 was raised yesterday by you, Wildcats from all 50 states and 77 Kansas counties,” said Sally Linton, wife of K-State President Richard Linton. “Thank you for jumping ‘All In.’ Thank you for caring about the future of mental health at K-State. Your heartfelt support will have a significant impact on many life journeys.”

Alumni and university supporters from as far away as Canada and the United Kingdom came together virtually to benefit K-State’s Counseling and Psychological Services and the Morrison Family Center for Student well-being and the students they serve.

”We often talk of how K-State students, alumni and friends feel like family,” said Eric Holderness, associate vice president of development at the KSU Foundation. “We are grateful that K-State family showed up again to support students, their access to mental health resources and All In for K-State. Thank you to the many people who gave to help students access counseling resources and develop tools toward their lifelong well-being.”

