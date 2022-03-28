During trip to Poland, Wichitan witnesses impact of war in Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the war in Ukraine leaves the nation battered and leads to a growing humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe, the UN’s Refugee Agency estimates nearly four million Ukrainians have fled the country since February.

Dalton Glasscock witnessed the impact of the unfolding disaster during a trip last week to the Poland-Ukraine border. He visited the border crossing at Medyka, Poland.

“You have over 60,000 crossings on the one border we were at a day,” said Glasscock.

He and those he traveled with visited a train station that had been turned into a temporary shelter in nearby Przemysl, Poland. The trip also included a stop at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

“Families walking over with just a suitcase.” Glasscock said, “I think one of the most devastating was seeing an older woman, she was being pushed in a wheelchair, and she had her cat on her lap and one person pulling a suitcase behind her.”

This was a late addition to Glasscock’s planned trip to Eastern Europe.

He serves as the International Relations Chair for the National Federation of Young Republicans and said he was part of a group heading to Albania in the Balkans.

A week before the trip, Glasscock said members of the Poland Parliament reached out and invited them to see the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine, mainly the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the Ukraine-Poland border.

“I think they want the world to know what’s going on. They want the world to see what’s going on as well. They want the world not only to see these as numbers but see these as people and individuals, and that’s what this trip did to me was to see the individuals crossing the border for the first and realizing they’re now in safety, but their entire life was left behind,” said Glasscock.

He said during the trip, the group was able to hear from people on the ground about the aid effort.

“The capacity was the biggest thing that was the challenge for them with how many people were crossing at the border location we were at. The inspirational part of it for me is in Poland, there are no refugee camps. The Polish have opened up their homes for all these refugees.”

In addition to seeing people fleeing their homes in Ukraine, Glasscock said trucks were also filled with supplies going in.

“It shows the support America must offer not only Ukraine but must offer Poland and all the NATO allies taking in refugees too because they’re seeing the first brunt and first burden of the millions of people at their borders,” Glasscock said.

Even during these dark days in Eastern Europe, Glasscock pointed to signs of light.

“People could get small gifts for kids. So, you had Santa Clause passing out gifts for kids. At the train station, you had somebody dancing in a T-Rex costume,” Glasscock recalled.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.