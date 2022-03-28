Advertisement

The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji(MGN image)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Final Four and CBS are synonymous, since the national semifinals and championship game has aired on the network since the event became a television powerhouse.

A few years ago, TBS entered the mix to air Final Four games some years, and 2022 is one of those years. That mean’s Kansas’ game against Villanova on Saturday at 5:09 p.m., along with Duke vs. North Carolina and Monday’s championship game, will air on TBS. If you have TBS, no problem -- you can tune into the games with the click of your remote. If not, there are other ways to watch.

TBS is available on YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling’s Orange and Blue packages. These services likely offer free trials that can last through the end of the Final Four. You can also find Final Four games with a cable subscription on the March Madness app.

If those don’t work, you can find a friend’s house or a local bar to watch KU attempt to win its first national championship since 2008 and vanquish its fellow college basketball bluebloods.

