Headed to Lawrence? City outlines plan for KU Final Four game days

The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to their 16th Final Four.
The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to their 16th Final Four.(Adam Orduna/KCTV5)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Massachusetts St. - the locals call it Mass St. - is a popular spot for University of Kansas students and fans to celebrate the biggest wins by the Jayhawks basketball team. In preparation for another party that could happen this weekend and next week, the City of Lawrence is closing Mass St. to traffic during KU’s games.

Mass St. is closed to vehicles beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, when Kansas plays Villanova in the Final Four, and it would be closed at the same time on Monday if the Jayhawks are playing for the national championship game. The morning closures at Mass St. will go from 6th St. to 11th St. in Lawrence, then extend from 6th to South Park St. Alley access is open all day.

There is free parking downtown on both game days, with spots available in public garages, lots and metered spaces. The City of Lawrence says the use of glass bottles and other glassware is highly discouraged, as are “rooftop activities.”

Three streets -- 6th, 11th and 9th -- will remain open at Mass St. to through traffic all day. Cars left on Mass St. after 6 a.m. on game days will be towed to the Community Building parking lot at 11th and Vermont.

