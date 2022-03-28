Advertisement

Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
VA pinning
Ceremonies take place across Wichita to honor Vietnam veterans
Oaklawn Elementary School
Oaklawn Elementary opens new school building
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date
The Olive Tree
Small businesses still facing pandemic-related challenges