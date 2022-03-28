Advertisement

Investigation underway after man found dead in Marion County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation involving two neighboring counties follows the death of a 32-year-old man. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 27, responded to a report of a person unresponsive at an address in the town of Lehigh.

Through an investigation, it was determined this related to an altercation in McPherson County. A news release from the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on what happened leading up to the man’s death should contact the sheriff’s office.

