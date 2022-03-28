Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel may subpoena wife of Justice Clarence Thomas

FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent...
FILE - Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a special correspondent for The Daily Caller, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2017. Reports that Ginni Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results has put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas might be questioned by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, according to numerous sources.

This comes after it was revealed that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent more than two dozen texts to Mark Meadows, then-White House chief of staff.

She reportedly asked Meadows to keep fighting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Thomas is a conservative activist who recently said she attended a pro-Trump rally prior to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, but she claimed she did not take part in the planning of the rally on that infamous day.

A spokesperson for the select committee didn’t specifically comment on Thomas but said no one has been ruled out of getting a subpoena.

Thomas will likely be contacted by the committee in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died from his injuries in a March 28 crash at Central and Greenwich in east...
Police identify man killed in east Wichita motorcycle crash
Accident on turnpike in south Wichita.
Wichita teen killed in semi crash on Kansas Turnpike
Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to...
Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
VA pinning
Ceremonies take place across Wichita to honor Vietnam veterans
Oaklawn Elementary School
Oaklawn Elementary opens new school building
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancels tour events including Jazz Fest date
The Olive Tree
Small businesses still facing pandemic-related challenges