Kansas K9 receives new vest in remembrance of man killed in UTV crash

The Kansas Highway Patrol thanked Friends of the K9 Vest, Midwest and the family of Travis...
The Kansas Highway Patrol thanked Friends of the K9 Vest, Midwest and the family of Travis Belville on Monday for outfiting K9 Mando with this new ballistic vest.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is celebrating some new safety gear for one of its K9 officers.

In a tweet Monday morning, the KHP said K9 Mando received a new ballistic vest from Friends of the K9 Vest, Midwest and the family of Travis Belville.

Belville died in a UTV accident in Pottawatomie Co. in June of 2020. In his remembrance, his family said that they plan to make at least one vest donation to K9 officers each year.

