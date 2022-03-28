Kansas K9 receives new vest in remembrance of man killed in UTV crash
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is celebrating some new safety gear for one of its K9 officers.
In a tweet Monday morning, the KHP said K9 Mando received a new ballistic vest from Friends of the K9 Vest, Midwest and the family of Travis Belville.
Belville died in a UTV accident in Pottawatomie Co. in June of 2020. In his remembrance, his family said that they plan to make at least one vest donation to K9 officers each year.
