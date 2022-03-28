Kansas K9 receives new vest in remembrance of man killed in UTV crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is celebrating some new safety gear for one of its K9 officers.

In a tweet Monday morning, the KHP said K9 Mando received a new ballistic vest from Friends of the K9 Vest, Midwest and the family of Travis Belville.

Belville died in a UTV accident in Pottawatomie Co. in June of 2020. In his remembrance, his family said that they plan to make at least one vest donation to K9 officers each year.

K9 Mando received his donated ballistic vest from K9 Vest Midwest!



Thank you to the Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest & the Travis Belville Family for donating in his remembrance.



We appreciate your support and help to keep our K9 partners safe. pic.twitter.com/i3DSICInTt — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.