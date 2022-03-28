Advertisement

KBI seeks help to locate missing Hiawatha teen

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Brown County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate missing 16-year-old, Tia Howard, of Hiawatha.

The KBI said 16-year-old Tia Howard is believed to have run away. She was last seen on Sunday, March 27 around 10:30 p.m. at her home in rural Hiawatha. Tia is believed to have left in an unknown vehicle near 260th Rd. and Linden in Hiawatha. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is concerned for her welfare.

Tia is a white female, approximately 5 ft. 6 in. tall, who weighs approximately 120 lbs. She has reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. Tia was last seen wearing black yoga pants, a black Under Armour hoodie with pink lettering, and white Crocs shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Tia, or have seen her, please call 911 immediately. For all other information, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 742-7125.

