KU fans celebrate win in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Joy for Jayhawk fans Sunday as KU men’s basketball heads to the final four.

For fans watching in Wichita, they’re ready because there’s no such thing as too much basketball in March.

KU fan Chasni Gifford said, “I’m normally at home cause these games make me nervous, so I don’t always want to come out in public and be crazy, but it was fun. It’s fun to be around Jayhawk faithful, and this is the best time of year for us. Play in the post-season. This is the goal. Still got more basketball to play, and that’s exciting too.”

KU fan Steven Harader added, “We’ve got two more wins to have.”

It wasn’t all celebration Sunday; a rocky first half had fans like Gifford and Harader uneasy, but redemption came in the second half.

Harader said, “Tired from the last game and then we kind of really just put it all together in the second half and really just pulled the stops out and played how we should play.”

“Absolutely,” said Gifford.

They were among many KU fans glued to the game at Chicken N Pickle Sunday.

“Here, everyone is cheering for the team, so there was definitely that feeling of we’re all in this together, and when they were down, we were still cheering and watched them go all the way,” said KU fan Jana Curl.

Being around so many KU fans made the day all the more exciting for Curl.

She said, “We live in Savannah now, but we’re from Kansas, so coming here and being Kansas and being able to watch them win in our home state has been amazing.”

She wasn’t the only one traveling to Wichita to see the game. Brae Ellis returned to Wichita from Texas to see KU play with friends.

Ellis said, “I feel like a kid in a candy store, you know what I’m saying. Just blessed, you know. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the final four.”

As the Jayhawks move a game closure to the national championship, fans are gearing up to the final four Saturday.

“It’s been on my bucket list to go to New Orleans and watch that, so I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Ellis said.

As the team continues, fans are looking for some more magic like they saw Sunday.

