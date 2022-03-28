Louisville, Michigan match up in Wichita for NCAA Women’s Basketball Elite 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teams have already punched their tickets to advance in the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament in Minnesota. South Carolina and Stanford are both number one seeds. Who they will play in the Final Four will be determined Tuesday night.

Back in the summer of 2018 is when the NCAA announced Wichita would be a region host for the 2022 women’s Sweet 16 games. It was a long time coming, but Friday’s action saw Louisville handling the Tennesse Lady Volunteers in the early game, then Michigan beat the South Dakota Coyotes.

Now, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita. The tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Wichita has a couple of ties to Louisville. Heights senior Zyanna Walker will be playing for the Cardinals next year. The team’s videographer, LaMont Russell, is also from Wichita. He said is excited to see his team play in his home city.

“It’s an amazing journey, definitely blessed. I was the Graduate Assistant with Wichita State women’s basketball team under Jodi Adams and just having that opportunity kind of propelled me to where I am now,” said Russell.

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will tip-off against the No. 1 North Carolina State wolfpack in Bridgeport, Connecticut. That game starts at 6 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., No. 3 Michigan will tip off against No. 1 Louisville at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets to the game are still available. You can purchase them at the gate for $25.

The Women’s Final Four will be Friday, April 1 with the championship Sunday, April 3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.