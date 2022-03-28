Advertisement

Louisville, Michigan match up in Wichita for NCAA Women’s Basketball Elite 8

No. 1 Louisville takes on No. 3 Michigan Monday night at 8 p.m. inside INTRUST Bank Arena.
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teams have already punched their tickets to advance in the NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament in Minnesota. South Carolina and Stanford are both number one seeds. Who they will play in the Final Four will be determined Tuesday night.

Back in the summer of 2018 is when the NCAA announced Wichita would be a region host for the 2022 women’s Sweet 16 games. It was a long time coming, but Friday’s action saw Louisville handling the Tennesse Lady Volunteers in the early game, then Michigan beat the South Dakota Coyotes.

Now, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals at Intrust Bank Arena in downtown Wichita. The tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Wichita has a couple of ties to Louisville. Heights senior Zyanna Walker will be playing for the Cardinals next year. The team’s videographer, LaMont Russell, is also from Wichita. He said is excited to see his team play in his home city.

“It’s an amazing journey, definitely blessed. I was the Graduate Assistant with Wichita State women’s basketball team under Jodi Adams and just having that opportunity kind of propelled me to where I am now,” said Russell.

The No. 2 UConn Huskies will tip-off against the No. 1 North Carolina State wolfpack in Bridgeport, Connecticut. That game starts at 6 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., No. 3 Michigan will tip off against No. 1 Louisville at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets to the game are still available. You can purchase them at the gate for $25.

The Women’s Final Four will be Friday, April 1 with the championship Sunday, April 3.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
police lights
Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, then wins Best Actor award

Latest News

Welcome to Wichita NCAA Women's Regional
March Madness continues in downtown Wichita
Wichita State University student Lucy Schneider is one of about 60 volunteers helping with the...
Wichita State students play key role in city’s success as NCAA Tournament host
The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to their 16th Final Four.
Headed to Lawrence? City outlines plan for KU Final Four game days
Kansas Jayhawks' Ochai Agbaji
The Final Four isn’t on CBS this year; here’s how to watch the Jayhawks