Morning fire damages Hutchinson home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a house fire at around 5:15 Monday morning in the 300 block of Walker Street.

Crews found an approximately 1,000-square foot home on fire, with fire showing from all sides. Firefighters initially took a defensive stance due to the amount of fire, using elevated master water streams. Once the fire was knocked down, crews transitioned to an offensive approach, extinguishing the remaining fire and then conducting a search of the home.

Once crews were inside, they were met with debris and materials in the home, hampering the search. Just before 6 a.m., the fire was deemed under control and firefighters remained on scene to perform overhaul operations.

One dog was rescued and turned over to animal control in good condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Reno County Communications, Reno County Emergency Medical Services, the Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas and Eevergy provided assistance.

