Rapper Wale to perform at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grammy-nominated rap star, actor and advocate Wale will perform in concert at Wichita State University at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Charles Koch Arena.

Advanced tickets for WSU students are $10, $18 for faculty/staff and $25 for the general public. All day-of tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Koch Arena Box Office or online at wichita.edu/concert.

Concert-goers must be 18 and older to attend.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.