Advertisement

Rapper Wale to perform at Wichita State University

Wichita State University on March 28 announced that rapper Wale will be holding a concert at...
Wichita State University on March 28 announced that rapper Wale will be holding a concert at Koch Arena at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15.(Wale / YouTube)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Grammy-nominated rap star, actor and advocate Wale will perform in concert at Wichita State University at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Charles Koch Arena.

Advanced tickets for WSU students are $10, $18 for faculty/staff and $25 for the general public. All day-of tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Koch Arena Box Office or online at wichita.edu/concert.

Concert-goers must be 18 and older to attend.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
police lights
Russell Co. Sheriff’s, KHP involved in high-speed chase Sunday, suspect caught
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says 32-year-old, Briana Lane, died Saturday after a crash in...
Hutchinson woman killed after crash in Chase Co.
Carly Torres (left), Erica Huggard (right)
Area educators named finalists for Kansas Teacher of the Year
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, then wins Best Actor award

Latest News

Dalton Glasscock Polish-Ukrainian border
During trip to Poland, Wichitan witnesses impact of war in Ukraine
Welcome to Wichita NCAA Women's Regional
Louisville, Michigan match up in Wichita for NCAA Women’s Basketball Elite 8
Wichita State University student Lucy Schneider is one of about 60 volunteers helping with the...
Wichita State students play key role in city’s success as NCAA Tournament host
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 critical, 2 seriously injured in south Wichita crash
Motorcycle generic
1 dead in motorcycle crash at Central & Greenwich