Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say

Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A 22-month-old child was found dead in a septic tank in what initially appears to be a tragic accident, police in Florida said.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Lara went missing around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. An Amber Alert was not issued because they are only issued in cases of abduction, and police said there was no evidence to suggest any criminal activity.

Officials searched for about 24 hours before discovering Jose’s body in a septic tank on his family’s property early Monday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “Please pray for the family and the first responders who worked diligently to find him.”

Police did not provide further details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Putnam County is located about halfway between Jacksonville and Orlando.

