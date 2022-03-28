Weather Alert Day Tuesday - severe storm chance/high fire danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will be coming into Kansas on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and a threat of some severe weather to south central and eastern Kansas. Extreme fire danger will setup for southwest and central Kansas for the afternoon, as gusts are expected to be near 40 mph. The chance of hail and wind producing storms will setup near Wichita after 5pm, with the threat continuing to around 10 pm.

Highs will be in the 80s for much of the state, but far western Kansas will end up behind the cold front and see temperatures drop back to the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers will move through western Kansas Tuesday night with strong wind gusts coming out of the north.

Much chillier weather is on tap for Wednesday with a few morning showers (some snow is possible, but accumulations are not likely). Highs will be in the 50s for midweek, before warming up a bit heading into Thursday.

Another system coming in Friday could bring a few showers or rumbles of thunder to central and south central Kansas, but severe weather looks unlikely.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy; evening storms. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow night: Evening storms, then overnight showers. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Wed: High: 54 AM showers, then mostly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 58 Low: 33 Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; scattered evening showers. Breezy.

Sat: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 67 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Breezy.

