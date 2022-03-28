Week of March 28: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the second full week of Spring, the Workforce Center of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the lawn service, grounds keeping, and landscaping sectors.

MONDAY: Greenskeeper - Tex Consolver Golf Course | City of Wichita | Wichita | $15.63 – $22.09 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11921743 | City of Wichita offers employees a comprehensive benefit program that’s affordable and full of choices - FT, regular employees are eligible for most benefits on the first of the month following their date of hire | City of Wichita is a Veteran’s Preference employer | Also available: Multiple positions including Bus Drivers and Mechanics, Office Clerks, Equipment Operators, PT & FT Seasonal Positions, Laborers, Fleet Mechanics, IT Tech Positions, Van Drivers and more!

TUESDAY: Lawn Spray Technician | TenderCare Lawn and Landscape, Inc. | Derby | $15 - $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11917770 | We offer good pay and job benefits along with a fun and rewarding work environment | Also available: Receptionist, Bed Maintenance and Lawn Maintenance positions

WEDNESDAY: Crewperson 5, Site Maintenance USD 259 | Wichita Public Schools | Wichita | $17 - $19 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11928307 | USD 259 provides a generous and comprehensive benefits package including PTO, KPERS Retirement, and health, dental and vision insurance | Also available: Multiple positions including Administrative Assistants, Cooks and Food Service, Warehouse, Maintenance Crew, Custodial, Para-Educators

THURSDAY: Tree Worker/Groundman Alfred’s | Superior Tree Service | Wichita | $17 - $27 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11879967 | Benefits: Vacation and paid holidays after 1 year | IRA with 3% company match is available immediately

FRIDAY: Groundskeeper / Maintenance | D-J Engineering | Augusta | $15 - $18 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11868690 | Veterans Preference Employer | Also available: Warehouse Associate, Shipping Clerk, Sheet Metal Mechanic, Safety Coordinator, CNC Machinist and many more| Benefits: 401(k) + company match; health, dental, vision and life insurance; PTO and HSA option

