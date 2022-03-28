Wichita State students play key role in city’s success as NCAA Tournament host

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University doesn’t have a team involved, but some of its students are playing a key role in helping to showcase Wichita and INTRUST Bank Arena on the national stage.

For the first time, Wichita’s downtown arena is hosting regional semifinals and the final (Sweet 16 and Elite 8) of an NCAA Tournament Women’s regional. INTRUST Bank Arena hosted games for the rounds of 64 and 32 for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2018, but the events wrapping up tonight (Monday), are different.

The winner of Monday night’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament regional final between top-seeded Louisville and No. 3 seed Michigan, will advance from the Wichita Region to the Final Four, set for April 1 and 3 in Minneapolis.

Behind the scenes, volunteers representing Wichita State are helping to put the city and its arena in the best possible light for consideration in hosting more NCAA tournament games down the road.

For tournament volunteer and WSU student Lucy Schneider, the tournament brings back her love of basketball.

“I will never watch a basketball game the same way, knowing the operations and everything that is going on behind the scenes,” Schneider said. “I think it’s really cool to see how much heart people put into it and how much they’re willing to dedicate to help the athletes have an awesome time experience, but also, the fans have a cool experience when they come to the arena.”

The former Caldwell High School basketball player is one of about 60 volunteers helping with the tournament games at INTRUST Bank Arena. From the media room to the basketball court, she said her involvement is “a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she described as a surreal learning experience.

“Awesome opportunity for Wichita, especially for us students at Wichita State to get this experience. I don’t think it comes around very often,” said Schneider. “I think just seeing how great the first day of games went, the large crowd that we had, just made it really sweet to be here in Wichita.”

Wichita State Associate Senior Associate Athletic Director for Facilities and Operations Brad Pittman has led behind-the-scenes efforts for numerous strongly attended sporting events on and off campus. He credited the help from students this week for helping the Sweet 16 games and buildup to Monday night’s Elite 8 go on with Wichita and INTRUST Bank Arena well represented. The feedback through Saturday’s action has been overwhelmingly positive.

“These young folks have earned it. They’ve done a good job, they’ve stepped in,” Pittman said. “And it’s honestly an eye-opening experience.”

Schneider, a junior in Sports Management at WSU said she’s grateful for the experience and the opportunity to be the volunteer floor manager.

“This is something I will never forget,” she said. “I keep telling my friends how excited I am about it. Just getting to see the athletes prepare for a game like this, and seeing the coaches, game strategies, brings back the inner athlete in me.”

