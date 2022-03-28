Advertisement

Will Smith strikes Chris Rock at Oscars, then wins Best Actor award

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Will Smith marched on stage and smacked presenter Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith was awarded best actor for his role in “King Richard” moments later and apologized to the academy during his speech.

The crowd at the Dolby Theatre hushed as Smith twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

