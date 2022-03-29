Advertisement

10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

ambulance
ambulance(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old boy died after a fall last week, according to the Great Bend Police Chief.

The chief said the boy died on Thursday in what he called an unfortunate accident.

The Great Bend Post reports that first responders were called to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street around 5:35 p.m. on March 28. They arrived to find the 10-year-old boy unresponsive. The boy was taken to The University of Kansas Emergency Room where he died.

The chief said he is not be releasing the child’s name at this time.

